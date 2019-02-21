Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at St Regis Residences; man taken to SGH

The fire broke out in a bedroom on the 12th floor.

SINGAPORE - Residents at the St Regis Residences in Tanglin Road had to be evacuated after a bedroom there went up in flames.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire incident at 33 Tanglin Road at about 11.30pm on Wednesday (Feb 20).

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a unit on level 12, and was extinguished using a water jet and a hosereel.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the building management had already initiated an evacuation of the building," it said.

A man residing on the 12th floor was evacuated by SCDF and taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Straits Times understands that the man was conscious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos posted to social media show a blaze inside one of the units. Thick smoke is seen billowing out of the window of the unit.

In a video posted to Instagram, several SCDF vehicles and officers can be seen at the scene.

