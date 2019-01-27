Residents evacuated, one taken to hospital after early morning fire at Pasir Ris

Residents evacuated, one taken to hospital after early morning fire at Pasir Ris
Mr Teo Chee Hean suveying the unit which was damaged in the fire on Jan 26.
PHOTO: Facebook/Teo Chee Hean
Timothy Goh
The Straits Times
Jan 27, 2019

SINGAPORE - About 40 residentshad to evacuate their homes early Saturday morning (Jan 26) after a fire broke out at a Pasir Ris Housing Board block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire, which took place at Block 782 Pasir Ris Street 71 around 3am, involved the contents of a bedroom.

It was extinguished using two compressed air foam backpacks and a 38mm water jet.

One resident from the unit where the fire started was taken to Changi General Hospital.

MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Teo Chee Hean visited the affected family and their neighbours later in the day.

Officers from the Housing Board and town council, as well as members of the Citizens' Consultative Committee and Residents' Committees were also there to assist the family.

In a Facebook post, Mr Teo shared photos of the gutted interior of the flat, and thanked SCDF and police officers who responded to the incident.

on Facebook

Visited the affected family and the neighbours at Blk 782 where there was a fire at 3am this morning. Our CCC and RC...

Posted by Teo Chee Hean on Saturday, 26 January 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

