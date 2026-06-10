Residents raise alarm over rat infestation in Tampines, with electric vehicle's wires chewed through

An alleged rat infestation in Tampines has left residents exasperated, with one claiming that rodents chewed through the wiring of his electric car.

Jiang Liangqiang (transliteration), who lives at Tampines Street 42 Block 460 and owns a month-old Electric Vehicle (EV), told 8world that he was bringing his family out on May 31 when the car's hazard lights suddenly lit up.

He later brought the car to a repair shop for inspection, where they discovered large amounts of rat droppings and found signs that the wiring had been chewed through.

Jiang said that he first started noticing rats around the block about a year ago and even tried reporting the issue through the OneService app but it remained unresolved, reported 8world.

He added that he had never encountered such an incident before and wondered if charging his car near the trash chute area might have attracted the rodents, which then entered the rear of his vehicle.

He reckoned he spent around $4,700 in total on repairs, which includes replacing certain wires in his vehicle.

Jiang said that he even considered raising the issue to town council to cover repair costs, adding that he's "never dealt with this before" and was unsure how to proceed.

He added that he has since avoided parking his EV at the parking lot below his home. Instead, he parks at Block 499 multi-storey carpark at Tampines Avenue 9 which is a five-minute walk away.

Rat infestation allegedly an ongoing problem

According to residents, the alleged rat infestation has been an ongoing problem for a long time, reported 8world.

Lin Jinmao (transliteration), a 68-year-old who has lived there for over ten years, told the Chinese publication that the rats usually run across the streets around 10pm, leaving rat droppings all over the place and sometimes even fights with cats in the area.

Many rats have also climbed onto other people's car tires and defecated on them, added Lin.

Ground-floor unit resident Fitz said that the rats have climbed onto shoe racks outside his home before, adding that dead rats were even found in the grass in front of their house.

David Neo, MP for Tampines GRC and Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, reportedly said the town council has implemented stringent rat control measures, including the culling of more than 1,100 rats and the clearing of over 800 rat burrows in Tampines North.

Tampines Town Council said in a Facebook post in April that it had heard residents' concerns about rodent issues and was taking steps to address the problem.

"We will also take a more sustainable approach by reducing food waste at coffee shops and food stalls through the installation of digesters," it said, addressing residents from Tampines East Zones 7 and 8.

"Keeping rodents at bay requires everyone's effort, and residents play an important role, too. Please dispose of waste properly and recycle food waste where possible."

AsiaOne has reached out to the town council for more information.

[[nid:732599]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com