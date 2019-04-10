Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - Residents in several Bukit Batok Housing Board blocks have been told to shut their windows and switch on as few lights as possible by the town council after swarms of black insects plagued their flats in the past few days.

This harked back to 2015, when a similar mystery bug had also emerged in large numbers in housing estate blocks in Bukit Batok Avenue 8.

It is still unclear if the critters harassing residents in Blocks 170, 171 and 172 this year are of the same species as the insects from four years ago.

The resurgence of the beetle-like creatures was reported in Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao on Wednesday (Oct 2), which said that the bugs were a nuisance to residents.

According to Wanbao, the insects were found on residents' beds and dining tables, flew into their bottles and even clung to human skin, causing an itch whenever they crawled on people's bodies.

The Straits Times reported in 2015 that the rice grain-sized insects haunting the three housing block estates that year were harmless beetles that did not bite.