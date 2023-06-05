'Respect the hustle': Monkeys swipe bananas from goreng pisang stall, return for more

There's some monkey business going on at this goreng pisang stall in Changi Village.

A monkey was recently caught stealing bananas from the hawker, leaving the stallholder feeling helpless after its "friends" came back for more.

A TikTok video shared on June 2 showed the primate stealthily grabbing a banana, climbing up to a beam and enjoying the fruit of its "labour", even when it was surrounded by pigeon repellents.

"Respect the hustle," said the TikTok user who posted the clip, which has since garnered over 200,000 views.

Several netizens appeared to be tickled by this monkey heist.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/118stormbaytaxi

But it is no laughing matter for those who are working at the goreng pisang stall.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on June 4, an employee surnamed Wang said that she was busy manning the stall and did not notice the "monkey business" behind her.

Even the pigeon repellents installed on the stall's roof failed to deter the thief, the 40-year-old woman said, adding that another monkey returned for more bananas the next day.

"I have sought help from the authorities afterwards, hoping that they can help us resolve the issue," said Wang.

