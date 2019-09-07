Respect is key when working with the dead: Embalmer

Mr Anthony Tay.
PHOTO: The New Paper
David Sun
Vengadeshwaran Subramaniam
The New Paper

In the back room of a corner unit in Toa Payoh Industrial Park, two stainless steel tables sit empty, with a third kept away in the corner.

The space is modest, about the size of a one-room flat.

But it is here that hundreds have passed through to be prepared for the afterlife.

Mr Anthony Tay, 63, is one of the most experienced embalmers in Singapore.

Hanging on the wall of the facility is his certificate from the British Institute of Embalmers (BIE), dated Feb 14, 1985.

He was the first Singaporean to fly to England to take the exam at the institute.

His parents used to own a coffee shop next to Singapore Casket, and he would deliver coffee when he was younger, getting used to the sight of corpses.

Mr Tay said it was a manager at Singapore Casket who persuaded him to pursue embalming as a profession.

"I initially wanted to take up law," he said.

'FORGET IT'

"But at that time, people told me I should just forget it if I couldn't be the next David Marshall.

"So I pursued embalming instead, and I've had no regrets."

Recently, the embalming industry here came under scrutiny following allegations of poor practices in the handling of bodies embalmed in the Geylang Bahru area.

Several in the funeral industry were reportedly contacted by the authorities to assist in investigations.

But with more than 30 years' experience in the industry, Mr Tay is not worried.

He works out of an embalming facility located in the back room of Lam Bee Hup Kee Casket in Toa Payoh Industrial Park. PHOTO: The New Paper

Two copies of the code of ethics of the BIE hang on the door and wall of the facility, a constant reminder of his duty.

Respect is fundamental, he said, regardless of who these people were or how they lived.

The bodies are usually brought directly to the facility from the morgue, and he prepares himself to work on them as soon as they arrive.

It takes him about 45 minutes to finish work for most cases, while some take twice as long.

He said that even with the best techniques and embalming skills, there is very little one can do in some cases.

"There are some cases where the family comes to me and says they need me to do restoration work, when the person dies from an extreme accident," he said.

"I will help in whatever way I can."

He added: "There is no space for cutting corners or haphazard work when it comes to embalming.

"This is someone's final send off. The least we can do as fellow human beings is to give them a proper one."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

community
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Man found dead at foot of Little India HDB block; police discover body of his mother in flat
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Police arrest Clarke Quay flasher caught on video; victim recounts traumatic experience
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Two young women caught &#039;shopping for footwear&#039; outside Teck Whye flat
Two young women caught 'shopping for footwear' outside Teck Whye flat
Rebecca Lim hasn&#039;t seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Rebecca Lim hasn't seen rumoured beau Ian Fang in a while
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
Auntie aims toothpick at sleepy child on MRT, netizens defend her
5 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
5 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan
Expect higher MRT fares: Khaw Boon Wan

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
Alain Ducasse to bring his chocolate atelier to Bangkok
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink
This is how long alcohol stays in your body after you drink

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

McDonald&#039;s China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
McDonald's China adds Coca-Cola chicken wings to its menu - yay or nay?
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread

SERVICES