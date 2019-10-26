Restaurant found using claw machine on live lobsters after 'grab-a-crab' case

SINGAPORE - Another restaurant has come under fire for having used an arcade claw machine on live animals previously.

The seafood restaurant in Jurong initially used the machine on live lobsters when it first opened in January. However, it was soon told by the then Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to stop the practice as it was cruel to the animals.

Sea Tripod Seafood Group, whose sole restaurant is its Jurong outlet, says that it now uses the machine as a tank for displaying lobsters and does not let customers play with the mechanical claw function.