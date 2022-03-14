Retired chief district judge Richard Magnus dies aged 76

Chairman of the Public Transport Council (PTC) and retired chief district judge Richard Magnus died of a heart attack on Monday (March 14). He was 76.

Magnus had spent 40 years in the legal service, retiring in 2008. He was appointed chairman of PTC in 2014, where he spearheaded major reviews of the fare formulae and expanded public transport concession schemes.

Before joining PTC, he was Board Director of the Land Transport Authority.

His son, Keith Magnus, told The Straits Times that his family grieves for the loss of a loving husband, wonderful father and devoted grandfather.

"He lived his life with integrity, purpose, dignity, service, honour and the highest set of moral values. He was a good friend to many from all stations of life and a loyal servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, whom he loved and has now been reunited with," he added.

Magnus was the founding chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares, and deputy chairman of Temasek Foundation. He also served 11 years as a member of the Public Service Commission.

In August last year, Magnus was awarded the Distinguished Service Order – one of Singapore's top national honours – for his "extensive and multi-faceted contributions to Singapore."

Magnus was appointed as Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to Finland later that month.

"For the public service, community groups, corporate stakeholders and the many individuals who have given me opportunities and unstinting support – I am grateful. This award is for God, country and my loving family," Magnus said at that time.

Born in Perak in Malaysia, Magnus went to Anglo-Chinese School in Ipoh and later studied at St Patrick's School in Singapore and did his pre-university at St Joseph's Institution.

He later read law at the University of Singapore.

