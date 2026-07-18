$3,000 in repairs: Retiree's 7-month-old car damaged by canned food allegedly thrown from Bedok HDB block

It's barely been half a year since he got the car, but now he must pay a tidy sum to get it repaired after it quite literally got beaned.

A retiree has been slapped with a $3,000 bill after his vehicle was struck by canned food allegedly thrown from height in Bedok, Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday (July 17).

The 69-year-old man surnamed Tang (transliteration) told Shin Min that he had parked his seven-month-old car in a parking lot under Block 127 Bedok North Street 2.

When he returned on Wednesday morning, however, he was distraught to find two significant indentations on the left side of his Toyota Corolla's hood.

"I didn't want to believe it at first, but I realised [it was my car] when I saw my license plate," Tang said.

Upon reviewing dashcam footage, he saw two objects fall from the air, hitting his vehicle around 1.20am that morning.

Sure enough, he found two cans on the ground near his vehicle — mushrooms and beans, respectively.

Neither of the cans were opened or expired, Tang told the Chinese language paper.

He then placed the canned food in a plastic bag and went to a police station to report the incident.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

$3,000 for repairs, $600 for consultation

Tang also told Shin Min that he needed to pay $3,000 to repair the damage to his vehicle, along with a $600 required as part of the consultation fee.

While the repair costs were covered under car insurance, he had to pay the $600 out of his own pocket and would not be able to drive his car for three days while it was being repaired.

He added that the incident has discouraged him from parking under the HDB block, instead parking at a multi-storey car park that requires him to walk 10 minutes to get home.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the area on Thursday (July 16) found another can of mushrooms in the vicinity, although this one was broken, with its contents spilling out.

Residents in the area were unaware of any high-rise litter being thrown, however.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com