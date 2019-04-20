Return to Japan: 5 places to relive your favourite foodie destination

Slurping down fresh oysters in the market, queuing for okonomiyaki in the middle of winter and loading up on custard puddings at the local convenience store - it's no secret that the land of the rising sun is also the destination to be for hungry bellies. We've put together five places that serve up tasty Japanese fare to help you relive those delicious food memories all over again, right here in Singapore. Got a Citi card? Dine at these restaurants and receive a $5 return voucher for your next visit.

AKIMITSU

Photo: Burpple

The long, snaking queues at this store speak for itself. The Signature Tendon Set ($14.90) features crunchy tempura prawns, assorted vegetables and a runny egg. That satisfying crunch of crispy tempura and the sweet-savoury Asakusa sauce - authentic stuff that taste just like what you would get in the Tokyo neighbourhood. The set also comes with chawanmushi, miso soup and free-flow pickles that gives you extra bang for your buck!

KONJIKI HOTOTOGISU

Photo: Burpple

Ramen has almost become synonymous with Japan. The next time you're craving the dish, and possibly the country, allow a piping hot bowl of their signature Shoyu Hamaguri Soup Ramen ($14.90) to transport you from the serene grounds of Chijmes to the wintery slopes of Hokkaido. The umami broth packs a punch with the heady truffle flavour, and leaves lasting traces of Hamaguri clams and porcini mushrooms. The tender slices of Cha Shu, and generous portion of homemade wholegrain noodles are reason enough to return.

KAZOKUTEI

Photo: Burpple

Nestled conveniently in Bugis Junction is an option that won't cost you an arm or a leg in travel fare. Dig into crisp but affordable Mixed Tempura for just $6.80, or have their Wagyu Sukiyaki ($18.90) that comes with generous slabs of beef. To revisit those meals that kept you warm on a cold night in Japan, we recommend going with the Pork Kimchi Nabeyaki ($13.90) that sees tender pork slices bathed in thick, brothy goodness.

MENYA MUSASHI KAFU

Photo: Burpple

Located above City Hall MRT, this joint serves up a Black Aburi Cha Shu Tsukemen ($14.90) that will hopefully cure any traveller's remorse of having not eaten enough ramen in Japan. The signature black thick soup is a yummy concoction of garlic and onion oil infused in Tonkotsu broth, served alongside thick noodles and roasted pork. There's also the Musashi Cha Shu Salad ($8.90) for a healthier alternative of greens topped with the same delectable charred pork and sweet sesame dressing.

OSAKA OHSHO

Photo: Burpple

There is nothing quite as comforting as a warm bowl of rice and egg bathed in thick demi-glace sauce, that takes us back to the good times we had wolfing down omurice and dumplings in bustling Dotonbori. On days when work wears you down, look to this spot that originated from Osaka for stellar Chicken Teriyaki Tenshin Han Set ($15.90), served with a side of gyoza and miso soup.

This article was first published in Burpple.

ALSO READ: Super supper stories from Burpple's #Hawkerpedia