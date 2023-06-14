Reunited with family in 10 minutes: Singaporean boy lost in Taiwan gets help from police

Claudia Tan
AsiaOne
A lost seven-year-old boy was reunited with his family within 10 minutes thanks to the help of police in Ximending.
While on holiday in Taiwan, a family lost their eldest son while navigating the crowds in a shopping district. 

Luckily, they were quickly reunited thanks to local police. 

The incident occurred at around 5pm last Sunday (June 11) while the family was shopping at Ximending, a popular shopping district in Taipei, reported Lianhe Zaobao. 

After realising their seven-year-old son had gone missing, his mother became anxious as he did not have a mobile phone on him. 

She quickly made a police report. 

Shortly after the report was made, local police also received information that a boy had walked into a store looking rather confused. 

After matching the boy's appearance to his mother's description, the police confirmed that he was the missing boy, and the family was reunited within 10 minutes. 

A video from Taiwanese media shows the boy's father choking up when he found his son, who was sitting on a chair. 

"Where did you go?" he asks, before hugging the boy. 

Police officers at Ximending told Taiwanese media that they receive such reports once or twice a month, typically from tourists. 

They added that parents should pay more attention to their children while shopping at Ximending due to the crowds, and should make a police report if their child has gone missing. 

