Students to use L1R4 score for JC admission from 2028; 16 points or less needed to qualify

Students looking to enter Junior College (JC) from 2028 will be assessed using revised admission criteria, the education ministry announced on Thursday (March 6).

The qualifying score for JC will be based on the L1R4 — one language and four relevant subjects — instead of the L1R5 introduced in 1989.

This means that one less subject will be counted in students' score.

As a result, they will need a gross aggregate score of 16 points, rather than 20 points, to qualify for JC.

Additionally, bonus points — which recognise co-curricular activities (CCAs) and other language programmes — will be capped at three points instead of four.

This change aims to "create more time and space" for students exploring the pre-university pathway to build on their strengths and develop holistically, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing during his ministry's Committee of Supply debate on Thursday.

"Previously, many were not prepared for JC and eventually performed poorly at the A-Levels," he said.

"Since then, passing rates for the A-Levels have increased significantly from 65 per cent to over 90 per cent, student readiness for JC is no longer a major concern."

In the debate, Member of Parliament Darryl David asked about the different admission criteria for JCs and polytechnics, and suggested using one aggregate calculation system for scores based on L1R4.

This would benefit students applying for both paths during the Joint Admissions Exercise, possibly narrowing the perceived divide between JCs and polys, he said.

Chan said that students in the 2028 intake will be able to take fewer subjects or take some subjects at a less demanding level.

"They will thus be able to devote more time and effort to pursue their interests, deepen their communication and collaboration skills through CCAs, and uncover new strengths through school programmes," he said.

MOE is neither loosening nor tightening the eligibility for JC admission, the minister said.

The requirements for language and three relevant subjects — one in the Humanities, one in Mathematics or Science, and the final one in any of these subjects — to be included in admission scores will remain.

The revised qualifying score of 16 points is a "natural recalibration given that five subjects will be counted, rather than six."

"Based on our simulations, we expect that a similar proportion of students will continue to qualify for JCs," Chan said.

"We will monitor their academic outcomes to ensure that students are benefitting from JC."

Phase 2 of JC rejuvenation programme

Besides giving updates on the ongoing JC rejuvenation programme, Chan also announced that MOE is in the midst of planning the programme second phase.

Four JC campuses — Anderson Serangoon, Jurong Pioneer, Temasek, and Yishun Innova — are being developed under phase one.

They will have enhanced facilities such as seminar rooms and more configurable spaces by 2028, he said.

"This will support more student-centred, experiential and collaborative learning," he said.

Phase two of this programme will cover Anglo-Chinese, Catholic, National and Victoria JC, which are the next oldest campuses in Singapore.

"MOE is working with the JCs on their infrastructure plans, including possibly moving them to new locations..." he added.

"We are also discussing how [they] can develop new programmes, work with industries and serve the communities around them."

