RI students disciplined and counselled after 1 dressed inappropriately for Racial Harmony Day

SINGAPORE — Two Raffles Institution (RI) students have been disciplined, after a photo circulated online showing one of them dressed inappropriately during the school's Racial Harmony Day celebrations.

The photo shows two people standing together, with one — wearing a black top and white trousers — putting his arm over the other. The second person is seen with fair-skinned hands but a darkened face, and is wearing the long-sleeved T-shirt of a food delivery company and white trousers.

In response to queries, RI principal Aaron Loh said on July 25 that the school has taken disciplinary action — without elaborating — and counselled the students involved, to remind them of "the importance of being sensitive to the feelings of others, and to be mindful of their actions".

He added that the school had told students they could dress in traditional ethnic attire for its commemoration of Racial Harmony Day, observed here annually on July 21.

It was not clear when the photo was taken, but the school's Facebook posts stated that students in the first to fourth years celebrated Racial Harmony Day on July 17.

Those in their fifth and sixth years had donned ethnic attire on July 17 and 18, the school said on Facebook.

Loh said: "The student who was dressed inappropriately had taken the photo as part of current trends around social media memes involving a basketballer.

"He had no intention to make fun of any group or community."

RI did not respond to ST's queries about the student's year of study, and whether any teachers had spotted the student when he was dressed that way.

