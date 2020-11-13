Ribena recalls batches of bottled fruit cordial after consumers report changes in taste and appearance

A Ribena product recall in Singapore has been issued after consumers of the fruit cordial product provided feedback that some bottles tasted and looked unusual prior to their expiry dates.

The distributor of Ribena, Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore, said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 11), that it has voluntarily withdrawn specific batches of its affected one-litre and two-litre bottles of Ribena Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial on the island as a precautionary measure.

Suntory said that its preliminary findings showed that only a small percentage of bottles in the affected batches were impacted, with expiry dates from Aug 17, 2021 to Oct 16, 2021. It also said that it is looking into its production and distribution chain to ascertain the root cause.

We have recently received feedback that some bottles of Ribena®️ Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial have changed in appearance... Posted by Ribena Singapore on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

While not every bottle from these batches has been impacted, consumers are advised not to consume the product if there are changes in its appearance or taste, the statement said.

Customers who have purchased products from the affected batches and have any concerns about their quality may contact Suntory at their customer hotline at 1800-645-9551 (from 9am to 6pm, Mondays to Fridays) or email marketing.sg@suntory.com for more information.

The recalled products in Singapore are:

Note: You can find the date of expiry on the underside of the bottle cap.

Ribena Blackcurrant Fruit Cordial 1L bottle (expiring from Aug 17, 2021 to Oct 16, 2021)