Ride-hailing app Tada to introduce new cancellation fee, increase compensation cap on cleaning fees

Local ride-hailing app Tada will be implementing a $3 cancellation fee and increasing the cleaning fee compensation cap.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 11), the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) said that the new initiatives are a result of ongoing engagements between Tada's management and the National Trades Union Congress-affiliated union.

Based on the updated terms, Tada drivers will receive a $3 compensation if they have been en route for at least three minutes and are within 500m of the pick-up point when a ride is cancelled.

"This is a positive step towards recognising the effort drivers make when travelling to pick up passengers and get cancelled upon," said NPHVA.

The $3 fee will also apply if the rider cancels or does not show up to the pick-up point after the driver arrives.

Additionally, Tada will be increasing the cleaning fee compensation cap to $150 to "better reflect prevailing market rates" and help ensure that drivers receive "more appropriate compensation" for such incidents.

The union said: "NPHVA will continue to voice the concerns of the drivers on the roads."

The changes will be effective from March 18 at 12pm, said Tada.

dana.leong@asiaone.com