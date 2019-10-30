Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car

A cyclist came face-to-face — albeit too literally — with the back of a car after ignoring traffic rules.

In a brief 10-second video uploaded to Go-Jek Singapore Community's Facebook page on Oct 28, a man was captured on camera cycling in the middle of a road at Newton Circus before promptly crashing into the back of a stationary sedan.

The cyclist was believed to have intended to change lanes in order to turn right. However, it would seem that he did not notice the red light and failed to stop in time.

The impact of the collision caused the cyclist to slam his face into the rear window of the car as the entire bicycle flipped over.

It is unknown if the cyclist sustained any injuries (aside from a bruised ego) as a result of the accident.

Unfortunately for him, netizens felt little sympathy for him — many even laughed at his misfortune and joked that the driver would find it hard to claim insurance.

Some criticised the cyclist for his foolhardy and reckless behaviour, especially since he wasn't wearing a helmet.

While some netizens thought the driver might have been at fault for abruptly braking, others pointed out that the traffic light was clearly red and the car was fully expected to stop.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Intra-Town Cycling Guide, cyclists are expected to keep to the left of the road and avoid sticking too close to the back of other vehicles. Most importantly, they are expected to wear a helmet at all times.

