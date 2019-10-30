Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

A cyclist came face-to-face — albeit too literally — with the back of a car after ignoring traffic rules.

In a brief 10-second video uploaded to Go-Jek Singapore Community's Facebook page on Oct 28, a man was captured on camera cycling in the middle of a road at Newton Circus before promptly crashing into the back of a stationary sedan.

The cyclist was believed to have intended to change lanes in order to turn right. However, it would seem that he did not notice the red light and failed to stop in time.

The impact of the collision caused the cyclist to slam his face into the rear window of the car as the entire bicycle flipped over.

Please be careful when cycling or driving! When you think it’s your grandfather’s road this is what happens... 😅

Posted by Mike Koh on Monday, October 28, 2019

It is unknown if the cyclist sustained any injuries (aside from a bruised ego) as a result of the accident.

Unfortunately for him, netizens felt little sympathy for him — many even laughed at his misfortune and joked that the driver would find it hard to claim insurance.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

Some criticised the cyclist for his foolhardy and reckless behaviour, especially since he wasn't wearing a helmet.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While some netizens thought the driver might have been at fault for abruptly braking, others pointed out that the traffic light was clearly red and the car was fully expected to stop. 

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Intra-Town Cycling Guide, cyclists are expected to keep to the left of the road and avoid sticking too close to the back of other vehicles. Most importantly, they are expected to wear a helmet at all times.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Accidents - Traffic road safety Cycling/Bicycles

TRENDING

Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was &#039;waiting to happen&#039;
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
NUS student allegedly exposed himself in front of woman in university&#039;s science library
NUS student allegedly exposed himself in front of woman in university's science library
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore

SERVICES