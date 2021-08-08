'The rider left the food by the door and left': Man orders Din Tai Fung, gets 'cold' burger instead

A Stomp contributor was looking forward to chowing down on some Taiwanese food from Din Tai Fung but was disappointed when he received fast food instead.

The Stomp contributor shared with Stomp that he had paid $37.29 for three dishes from Din Tai Fung at Northpoint City via Foodpanda.

Instead, he received a fish burger with mashed potato and iced Milo from Popeyes.

"The rider left the food by the door and left," the Stomp contributor said.

"It was the wrong order, a cold burger.

"It wasn't even warm."