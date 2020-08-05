Rider of power-assisted bicycle unconscious after getting hit by car in Jalan Kayu

A 29-year-old man was left unconscious after an accident involving his power-assisted bicycle (PAB) and a car on Tuesday night (Aug 4).

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Sengkang West Way and Jalan Kayu at 9.35pm, they told Stomp in response to queries.

The cyclist was unconscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Stomp contributor K , who had passed by the accident scene, shared photos and videos with Stomp.

The PAB can be seen lying on the road. Police vehicles were also at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident.