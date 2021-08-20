Riding fast? Watch out for LTA enforcement officers with speed guns

Used to riding too fast and furious? Those zipping down the Park Connectors Network (PCN) better watch your speed from now on.

In a trending Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 19), Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officers can be seen with speed guns in hand — to catch riders who break the speed limit on such paths.

The post from Motoworld Cycling Facebook Page has garnered almost 900 shares and 100 comments.

Lta enforcement for speeding cyclists 🚨 Did you know? Cycling Paths and Park Connectors can be easily identified by... Posted by Motoworld Cycling on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Photographs uploaded in the post — located at Pang Sua Park Connector that runs along Bukit Panjang — show said officers as well as auxillary police talking to a cyclist.

As reported in media, these speed guns have a range of up to one kilometre and can also record video.

According to LTA, those with bicycles, personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles can use cycling paths — identified by a cyclist or PCN logo on the ground — by observing the 25km/h speed limit.

However, for footpaths — no logos on the ground — the speed limit is 10km/h. The riding of power-assisted bicycles and motorised PMDs are not allowed on footpaths

Under the Active Mobility Act, riders caught speeding can be fined not exceeding $2,000 or jailed for a term not exceeding three months, or both.

The Act came into force on May 2018, giving a code of conduct and set of rules, allowing users to have a safer shared use of public paths.

