Ridout Road bungalows' rental: Report reveals PM Lee directed CPIB to investigate

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) revealed on Wednesday (June 28) that it had been tasked by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on May 17 to investigate the rental transactions of two Ridout Road state properties tenanted by Minister K Shanmugam and Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

This investigation is in addition to the review done by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, which was publicly announced on May 23.

In a statement, CPIB said that it has concluded its investigations and found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing by Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan.

There was also no preferential treatment or disclosure of privileged information in the process of the rental transactions, said the bureau.

Established in the 1950s, the CPIB is an independent anti-corruption agency under the Prime Minister's Office, and reports directly to the Prime Minister.

It carries out its duties under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

After investigations have concluded, all alleged corruption cases are handed over to the Attorney-General's Chambers to obtain the Public Prosecutor's consent to proceed with court proceedings.

Prior to the investigation into the rental transactions of the Ridout Road black-and-white bungalows recently, there were other cases where CPIB investigated political office holders over corruption allegations.

Teh Cheang Wan

Back in 1986, then-Minister for National Development Teh Cheang Wan came under public scrutiny for allegedly accepting bribes totalling $1 million from two private companies.

In November that year, CPIB began investigations against Teh, which were approved by Lee Kuan Yew, who was Prime Minister at the time.

Although the findings were issued to the Attorney-General's Chambers on Dec 11, Teh committed suicide on Dec 14 — before he was formally charged in court.

In January 1987, Lee delivered a Parliamentary speech reading out Teh's suicide note addressed to him, and revealed that Teh was investigated for corruption.

Lee stressed then that "there is no way a minister can avoid investigations, and a trial if there is evidence to support one".

Wee Toon Boon

Wee Toon Boon, a former Minister of State for Environment, was charged with corruption involving $839,023 in April 1975.

Investigations showed that Wee used his ministerial status to provide favours to an Indonesian businessman in exchange for a bungalow and the land it stood on, as well as seven first-class tickets to Jakarta for an all-expenses-paid holiday for his family.

Wee was convicted and sentenced to four-and-a-half years' jail and ordered to pay a penalty of $7,023.

Tan Kia Gan

Tan Kia Gan, then-Minister for National Development, came under investigation in August 1966 for attempting to help a friend clinch the sale of a Boeing aircraft to Malaysian Airways.

He also acted as an intermediary for his brother-in-law in the sale of a tin mine to the same friend. In return, Tan was given 70,000 shares worth $1 each.

As witnesses did not want to implicate him, Tan was administratively stripped of all his public appointments by the Government.

claudiatan@asiaone.com