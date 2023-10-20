Right or wrong? Woman allegedly begs for money at Joo Chiat and uses it to place bet, sparking online debate

He thought he was helping out someone in need by giving an elderly woman $5, but later felt like he'd been duped.

One man posted anonymously on Facebook on Thursday (Oct 19), sharing his encounter with one 'hungry' woman asking for money.

In his post, the man wrote that he was approached by one elderly woman near Joo Chiat Complex.

"She asked me to help give her $5, she claimed she was hungry," he said.

Feeling sorry for her, this man then unhesitantly handed this woman some money. However, things took a turn mere moments later when he went into a 7-Eleven to buy cigarettes.

"I saw this woman who claimed she was hungry queuing up to buy lottery. She's really not embarrassed or scared about cheating others of their money to gamble," he lamented.

In his post, the man uploaded two photos of the elderly lady, one showing her buying a lottery ticket.

In less than a day, his post attracted a flurry of comments from netizens debating about the elderly woman's actions.

Some agreed with the man, remarking that it wasn't a good idea to be giving money to strangers.

Others suggested that the man should have bought the elderly lady some food and drink instead of giving her money, or refer her to a social service agency for help.

There were several who also said that the elderly woman was a familiar face in the area.

On the flip side, there were some who felt the elderly woman was entitled to do what she wanted with the money given to her.

"We give out of kindness, and whatever the person wishes to do with the money it is not within us to control," said one netizen.

