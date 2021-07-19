River Valley High School student dies on campus after alleged knife attack

A River Valley High School student was allegedly killed on campus today (July 19), The Straits Times reported.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a student allegedly attacked another student with a knife.

The police were spotted at the school campus along Boon Lay Avenue this afternoon, having deployed a crime scene investigation van, an ambulance, and at least four police vehicles.

According to the English paper, people believed to be security and school staff were seen letting students out from the main gate of the school.

The school, which offers the six-year Integrated Programme, has students aged 12 to 18.

We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident at River Valley High School this morning. Our thoughts are... Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Monday, July 19, 2021

In a Facebook post at 4.21pm, education minister Chan Chun Sing said: "We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident at River Valley High School this morning."

The Ministry of Education is rendering support to families of the affected students as well as the school's students and staff, he added.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of paramount importance to us.

"We are determined to work with parents and students to keep our schools safe and have our children grow up and learn together in a trusted environment."

He urged students who need help to reach out to adults, teachers or school counsellors, saying: "You are never alone, and we will always stand ready to help you."

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

