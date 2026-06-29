MP Louis Chua visits boy injured in signboard collapse at Rivervale Mall, says affected area cleared by BCA

A young boy injured by a signboard that collapsed on him at Rivervale Mall is recovering well, according to MP for Sengkang GRC Louis Chua who visited him on Thursday (June 25).

Workers' Party MP Chua, who represents the Rivervale division, made a Facebook post on Friday evening saying that he had visited the 10-year-old boy with members of his team after the incident on June 20.

A signboard at Food Junction's Rivervale Mall outlet had collapsed onto the boy at around 10.30am that day, and he was taken to the hospital.

"We were relieved to see that the young boy is recovering well and in good spirits, even after the distressing experience for the whole family," he said.

Chua added that his team is in touch with the boy's family and will continue to offer support as they recover.

The affected area was also cleared by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) after the necessary inspections and rectification works were completed, he said.

The food court has since resumed normal operations, and Chua encouraged residents to continue patronising the mall.

"I hope this incident also serves as a reminder for all commercial property operators to conduct regular inspection and maintenance on their properties," he said, also reminding contractors that they should not compromise on construction standards in the interest of public safety.

[[nid:738556]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com