120 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Sengkang HDB flat, 6 taken to hospital

Six people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a HDB flat in Sengkang on Friday (June 12).

The incident happened at about 4.10pm in a bedroom of a third-floor unit at Block 125 Rivervale Street.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that no one was in the unit when firefighters arrived at the scene, adding that the fire was extinguished with a water jet.

The police evacuated about 120 people from the affected block as a precautionary measure.

SCDF said it took six people to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

In a Facebook post at 7pm, adviser to Sengkang GRC grassroots organisations Bernadette Giam thanked first responders for their swift response.

She added that grassroots volunteers are checking in with residents and assisting those affected, including providing support.

Photographs of the scene shared by Giam show black soot on the external facade and corridor of the said block.

A window panel, believed to be in the affected bedroom, was shattered.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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editor@asiaone.com