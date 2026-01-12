Road and path closures, changes to public transport timings for Singapore Airshow 2026

There will be road closures and changes to public transport timings around the Changi Exhibition Centre and surrounding areas for the biennial Singapore Airshow which will be held from Feb 3 to Feb 8.

In a statement on Monday (Jan 12), the organisers said that traffic management measures will be progressively implemented from Jan 26 to Feb 12.

Roads that will be closed around the venue Changi Exhibition Centre are Changi Coast Road (starting from Changi Ferry Road (Terminal) and ending at Aviation Park Road), Changi Ferry Road, Aviation Park Road and Tanah Merah Coast Road (between Aviation Park Road and Tanah Merah Coast Road (minor) / Changi Naval Base).

Public transport diversions

Due to road closures, bus service 35 will operate a truncated loop between Bedok Interchange and Tanah Merah Coast Road, looping back after the bus stop opposite Changi Naval Base.

Service 35 will continue to operate regular bus hours, but will only operate between 10am and 4pm from Feb 9 to 11. It will not operate on Sundays during this period.

A free shuttle service will operate between the Airport Logistics Park Singapore and Changi Village every 10 to 15 minutes. It will operate from 6am to 4pm on days where service 35 will be active.

But between Feb 2 and Feb 6, the shuttle will operate from 6am to 9pm. Between Feb 9 and 11, the shuttle will operate from 10am to 4.30pm.

Getting to the Airshow

Only vehicles with valid Singapore Airshow labels, taxis and private hire vehicle can enter Changi Exhibition Centre.

Changi Coast Road will be accessible on Jan 31, Feb 1, and between Feb 9 and 11.

Tanah Merah Coast Road will be accessible between Feb 2 and Feb 8.

Taxis and PHVs may access via Changi Coast Road, in addition to Tanah Merah Coast Road.

For taxis, a location surcharge of $18 will be levied on top of the metered fare for all street-hail taxi rides originating from Changi Exhibition Centre between Jan 31 and Feb 8. No on-call booking is allowed during this period.

Ride-hail vehicles will be permitted to enter Changi Exhibition Centre for drop-off only.

The pick-up location for ride-hail is located off-site at East 2000 Dormitory.

A ride-hail shuttle running at five-minute intervals between 9.30am and 6.30pm will ferry passengers from the Centre to the pick-up point.

Airshow shuttle services will also be available from Singapore Expo, Hall 5.

Tickets can be purchased via Klook, while Weekend@Airshow ticket holders do not have to book shuttle tickets as admission tickets include complimentary shuttle rides to and from the site.

A hotel shuttle service is also available from Feb 3 to 6 and must be booked at least 24 hours in advance via Klook to secure seats.

Affected roads will resume normal operations from 6am on Feb 12.

Attendees using wheelchairs can access the Centre via the Airshow shuttle. Designated wheelchair-accessible parking lots are also available for those driving to the venue.

The Airshow will be open to trade attendees from Feb 3 to 6 and to members of the public on Feb 7 and 8.

