Road rage: Motorcyclist allegedly punches car passenger and window in PIE dispute

A dispute between a driver and motorcyclist along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) turned violent after the motorcyclist allegedly punched a passenger in the driver's car as well as its window.

In a video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on March 7, a motorcycle is seen parked to the side of the slip road which leads to Upper Serangoon from the PIE. A stationary silver car is also seen in the vicinity.

According to the Facebook post, the motorcyclist had reportedly hit the car window before punching the passenger sitting in the front seat twice.

The incident occurred on Jan 31 this year, said the post. It is unclear what caused the motorcyclist to lose his temper.

The lack of context regarding the dispute was pointed out by netizens who commented on the post.

"One-sided story. Must be cam car [did] something [to] the rider. Show...what happened before," wrote one netizen.

Another commenter responded with agreement and wrote: "Ya. If not, why [would] the passenger will get [hit]?"

Some netizens, however, stated that regardless of the context, the motorcyclist should not have resorted to violence and questioned why he hit the passenger if his dispute was with the driver of the car.

One such netizen wrote: "People might say [there are] two sides of the story, but to attack the passenger and not just the driver shows how aggressive and unreasonable the biker is."

"Driver's action made him angry, but he hit the passenger, instead?" wrote another commentor.

In the video, police officers can also be seen speaking to the motorcyclist at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance along PIE towards Upper Serangoon Road on Jan 31.

A 35-year-old male motorcyclist is assisting with investigations in relation to a case of road rage.

Investigations are ongoing.

