Road roller operator arrested after traffic controller dies in work-related accident

A 66-year-old traffic controller died following an accident involving a road roller at a construction site in Joo Chiat on Monday (March 3).

The incident occurred at 175 Carpmael Road at around 3.55pm, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The traffic controller was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the 39-year-old male operator of the road roller was arrested on site for causing death by negligent act.

Investigations are ongoing, they added.

This is the fourth fatal workplace accident in 2025, following the death of a Bangladeshi worker on Feb 26 when he was struck by a steel beam, reported the Straits Times.

Last year, there were a total of 20 workplace fatalities, according to a report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in December.

AsiaOne has reached out to MOM for more information.

