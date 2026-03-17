Possible road signs, markings for ERP 2.0 being tested by LTA along Bayshore Drive

New road signs and markings are now visible along Bayshore Drive as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) conducts tests in the area.

In photos accompanying LTA's Facebook post on Monday (March 16), a yellow sign beside the road notifies motorists that testing is in progress in the area, while a large letter "E" can be seen within a blue circle on the ground.

A section of the road has also been painted blue just after a sign that warns motorists of an "ERP Charge Zone".

These tests are part of LTA's transition to the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0's satellite technology, and will gauge how well specific signs and markings alert drivers of ERP charging locations in an environment without physical gantries.

Assuring that drivers won't be charged if they happen to go through the test site, LTA said the ERP 2.0 alerts will be supported by on-board unit (OBU) notifications.

The markings in place along Bayshore Drive will be there for approximately a month as selected participants provide feedback.

Additionally, the trial will see a progressive expansion to other locations for more feedback from motorists ahead of the ERP 2.0's satellite technology implementation in 2027.

"We thank motorists for their patience and understanding during this trial period," LTA added.

70,000 vehicles yet to install OBU as of Jan 31

Singapore is set to transition to the use of the satellite-based ERP 2.0 system in 2027, which all Singapore-registered vehicles are advised to accommodate with the installation of the OBU.

As of Jan 31, around 70,000 vehicles - or seven per cent of the total vehicle population - have yet to install the OBU, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

A final reminder to do so was issued on Feb 15.

Motorcylists and drivers who do not install the new OBUs three months after their reminders will need to pay $35 to install the device on motorcycles and $70 for all other vehicles.

Meanwhile, unauthorised OBU services such as installation, modification, repositioning, removal and repair will attract a fine of up to $20,000 and/or jail of up to 12 months.

LTA will also decriminalise missed ERP payments and treat them instead as an administrative matter.

Vehicle owners instead of drivers will be responsible for settling the ERP payments and must do so within the grace period of five days from LTA's SMS notification, or be prevented from transacting with LTA.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com