Roads along Pasir Ris Drive to Changi Village to be closed till 2029

Headed to Changi Village for some late night supper? Or work at Loyang Industrial District?

You'll want to watch out for expected congestion and a possible change to your usual driving route, as a section of Loyang Avenue is now closed to facilitate construction work for the Cross Island Line Loyang Station and Loyang Viaduct.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Land Transport Authority

The affected section of road stretches from Pasir Ris Drive 3 (the junction where the Shell petrol station is located) to Loyang way, and is expected to stay closed until the second quarter of 2029.

The LTA has previously announced that an additional section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 will also be closed from the third quarter of 2023 to fourth quarter of 2028 to facilitate the construction of Cross Island Line Pasir Ris Station.

Motorists are advised to follow the alternative routes laid out in the images in the gallery above.

These transport infrastructure improvements, the LTA states, will enhance the connectivity in the Changi region, making it a more vibrant place to live, work and play.

An artist's impression of the upcoming Loyang MRT station on the Cross Island Line.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Land Transport Authority

Loyang recently saw the opening of a new viaduct that allows motorists travelling from Tampines Expressway direct access to the Pan Island Expressway and Upper Changi road, without having to stop at the existing signalised junction at Upper Changi Road North/East.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.