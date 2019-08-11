Robinson Road crash: Video shows how accident happened after cabby suddenly changed lanes

PHOTO: Video screengrab
Farah Daley
Stomp

Video footage has emerged showing how an accident between a taxi and car occurred along Robinson Road on Wednesday (Nov 6), causing the car to turn onto its side.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to the video that is circulating online.

Stomp earlier reported that the 62-year-old taxi driver was taken to Singapore General Hospital after the accident.

A man was seen climbing out of the car as security officers stood by with a ladder.

In the video, that appears to have been taken from a surveillance camera, the cabby is seen suddenly changing lanes from the second to the first lane, cutting in front of the silver car.

06Nov2019 Robinson road video footage toyota altis #SLZ9995R turn turtle 🐢 after collision with ComfortDelGro Taxi #SH9788J

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Wednesday, 6 November 2019

The car does not slow down as the taxi changes lanes, causing it to hit the side of the taxi and overturn.

The two vehicles come to a stop after they hit the side of a building. Tiles are seen breaking upon impact and flying off in multiple directions.

In response to a Stomp query on Wednesday, Ms Tammy Tan, Group Chief Corporate Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro said: "We are in touch with the passenger of the third party vehicle and our cabby.

"We are relieved that there was no passenger onboard our taxi at the time of the incident.

"We are currently investigating the incident and will also assist the police in their investigation." 

More about
Accidents - Traffic CCTVs

TRENDING

GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
I wore crazy eye shadow looks to work for a week and this is how it went
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
FAS technical director watches Under-18s lose 11-0, says no quick fix to solve problems at youth level
Singapore football youth team lose 11-0
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Woman goes back to wounding neighbour&#039;s religious feelings despite court order
Woman goes back to wounding neighbour's religious feelings despite court order
Taiwanese YouTuber posts 24-hour Ikea challenge video, charged with indecent conduct
Taiwanese YouTuber posts 24-hour Ikea challenge video, charged with indecent conduct

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
10 offences you might not realise you&#039;re committing and the fines you&#039;d be liable for
10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot

SERVICES