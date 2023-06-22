Rock with you: Traffic marshal impresses Punggol with sleek Michael Jackson moves

Managing traffic is not an easy job especially if you're standing under the scorching sun.

But a traffic marshal in Singapore has managed to turn it into an art.

A TikTok video posted on June 20 by user Picflix of a traffic marshal busting some Michael Jackson moves while at work has gone viral.

Garnering over 120,000 views and 110 comments for the video, the traffic marshal won the hearts of netizens online for breaking out of character in the middle of the road while at work.

https://www.tiktok.com/@picflixr/video/7246406387985566984

A performer at heart, the traffic marshal can be seen unexpectedly doing Michael Jackson's slick signature moonwalk dance despite Singapore's heat.

Picflix told AsiaOne that this traffic marshal was spotted near Waterway Point in Punggol.

And he seems to be loved by many, with another video of him posted on TikTok with the caption: "Thanks for cheering me up buddy."

Netizens were impressed by the traffic marshal's positive attitude towards his work and complimented his dance moves.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Picflixr

Others, however, were worried that he might be penalised by his superiors for doing so.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Picflixr

And as it turns out, some netizens recognised this traffic marshal and said that he's a former ITE teacher named Devon Woon.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Picflixr

Referred to as 'ITE West's Bruce Lee' by his ex-students, Woon once participated in Asia's Got Talent and has also showcased his dance on YouTube.

AsiaOne has reached out to Woon for comment.

ALSO READ: Doyouthinkhesaurus: Thai 'T-Rex' cop gives traffic safety lessons

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.