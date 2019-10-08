Rocker's emotional take on national anthem stirs debate

Singapore rock icon Ramli Sarip said he thinks about Singapore's past, present and future when he sings the national anthem. Sharing a video of the performance on Facebook, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said Ramli's rendition moved some to tears. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Everyone knows the familiar strains of Majulah Singapura when the national anthem is played during the National Day Parade (NDP).

But those who attended this year's five preview shows would not have expected the live rendition by local rock icon Ramli Sarip in the show's sixth act.

The singer's gritty and soulful vocals prompted Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen to share a video of his performance on Facebook on Aug 1.

"It's soul-stirring to hear, even moving some in the audience during the rehearsals to tears," wrote Dr Ng.

The song has also stirred debate, with many sharing Dr Ng's opinion but others less impressed.