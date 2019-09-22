Rogue trader at Mitsubishi's Singapore unit loses $441m in unauthorised crude oil deals

Read also

The employee, who handled crude oil trade with China, was found to have engaged repeatedly in unauthorised derivative trades since January and disguising them to look like hedge transactions.

The derivative transactions appeared to be associated with actual transactions with Petro-Diamond Singapore's customers as the employee was manipulating data in the company's risk-management system.

The firm suffered "large losses from derivatives trading" due to the falling price of crude oil since July, Mitsubishi said. This prompted it to start investigating the employee.

The Japanese trading house said its investigations also showed that Petro-Diamond Singapore has "sufficient internal controls in place" and has "tightened its governance to ensure that any similar improprieties can be detected at a much earlier stage".

A Mitsubishi spokesman told Reuters that this was the first loss of its kind in its history.

Petro-Diamond Singapore declined to comment as the incident is under investigation.

Police confirmed that a report has been lodged and are looking into the matter.