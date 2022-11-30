Room with a 'pool': Singaporean wades in flooded Phuket resort

Many fantasise about a holiday getaway with a private pool in their resort room.

Well, Singaporean Cynthia Choo technically got one after her room in Thavorn Beach Village & Resort at Phuket was flooded during a storm.

Choo shared the "highlight" of her trip in a TikTok video uploaded yesterday (Nov 29) and the 15-second clip showed snippets of the room covered in murky, ankle-deep waters.

She also opened the door to reveal the outside and opposite room, which were flooded too.

To add salt to her wound, Choo shared that the next day, she and her boyfriend suffered from food poisoning as well.

In a separate TikTok video, Choo explained that heavy rains caused the flood which occurred on Oct 30.

Several clips of the aftermath revealed cracked pavements, damaged air conditioner compressors and muddy grounds on the resort grounds.

A man was also cleaning the resort pool which was filled with leaves and sediments.

In response, the resort moved the couple to a bigger room and offered them free breakfast and laundry services.

While no one was injured, Choo said she "felt so sorry" for the resort as they would have to repair all the damages done by the storm.

She also praised the staff for settling everything "calmly and efficiently".

"I really would like to thank these poor hotel staffs who stayed up [the] whole night to knock door to door to make sure everyone was okay and moved those that were affected," she said.

Choo also spoke to an employee that morning and learned that his own house had been flooded as well.

"But he still worked the whole night to make sure all the guests were okay," Choo added gratefully.

AsiaOne has reached out to Choo for more details.

Thailand experienced heavy rain and tropical storms in September and October, which caused flooding in 59 of the country's 77 provinces, impacting 450,000 homes.

In October, Thailand also issued flash flood warnings for eight southern provinces, with areas in nearly 40 per cent of the country’s provinces still inundated and dealing with flood waters.

The warnings included Phuket and there was also a flash flood on Oct 16, which disrupted local transport and tourism businesses in some areas.

Diarrhoea from 'dancing shrimp'

Earlier in August, two other Singaporeans had a mishap while holidaying in Phuket.

They too had food poisoning, but it was more severe than Choo's.

The women had tried a street dish called 'dancing shrimp' from Chillva Night Market. The night after, they got diarrhoea and vomited continuously for six hours.

To make matters worse, the pair also tested positive for Covid-19. A few days later, they were admitted to a hospital.

