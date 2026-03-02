Award Banner
Public urged to stop taking Rosabella's Moringa capsules over possible salmonella contamination: HSA

Agencies said the product may have been contaminated by salmonella, which is resistant to multiple key antibiotics
Consumers can check the lot code at the bottom of the bottle. The lot code consists of the middle seven digits printed there.
PHOTO: Communicable Diseases Agency and Health Sciences Authority
PUBLISHED ONMarch 01, 2026 10:45 PMBYSingapore

Singapore's Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have flagged a supplement which may have been contaminated by salmonella, which is resistant to multiple key antibiotics.

In an advisory issued on Sunday (March 1), the agencies urged the public to immediately stop taking affected lots of the Rosabella brand Moringa power capsules made by Ambrosia Brands LLC.

Consumers are also advised to dispose of the product safely by placing them in a sealed bag with general household waste, and not open the capsules or flush them down toilets and drains.

The agencies said they were aware of a recall in the US of specific lots of the said product due to possible contamination by salmonella. 

They added that there have been seven salmonellosis cases in the US linked to the affected product, resulting in three hospitalisations and no deaths. 

The affected lots are:

Product nameLot numberExpiry date
Rosabella Moringa capsules5020-591 to 59603/2027
5030-246 to 25104/2027
5040-270 to 27905/2027
5050-053 to 08606/2027
5060-069 to 08607/2027
5080-084 to 08609/2027
5090-107 to 11810/2027
5100003911/2027
5100004811/2027

Salmonella is "extensively drug resistant" to multiple key antibiotics. This can lead to patients having limited treatment options and increased risk of severe complications. 

Symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting. Such symptoms usually develop six to 72 hours after consumption and can last between four and seven days. The elderly, those pregnant, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalisation.

CDA and HSA said there are currently no reported cases in Singapore of extensively drug-resistant salmonella associated with the consumption of the said product. 

As salmonellosis is a notifiable disease under the Infectious Diseases Act, the authorities have alerted hospitals and are conducting surveillance with them to monitor for such cases. HSA is also monitoring if there are any local adverse events relating to this issue.

