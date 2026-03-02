Public urged to stop taking Rosabella's Moringa capsules over possible salmonella contamination: HSA

Singapore's Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have flagged a supplement which may have been contaminated by salmonella, which is resistant to multiple key antibiotics.

In an advisory issued on Sunday (March 1), the agencies urged the public to immediately stop taking affected lots of the Rosabella brand Moringa power capsules made by Ambrosia Brands LLC.

Consumers are also advised to dispose of the product safely by placing them in a sealed bag with general household waste, and not open the capsules or flush them down toilets and drains.

The agencies said they were aware of a recall in the US of specific lots of the said product due to possible contamination by salmonella.

They added that there have been seven salmonellosis cases in the US linked to the affected product, resulting in three hospitalisations and no deaths.

The affected lots are:

Product name Lot number Expiry date Rosabella Moringa capsules 5020-591 to 596 03/2027 5030-246 to 251 04/2027 5040-270 to 279 05/2027 5050-053 to 086 06/2027 5060-069 to 086 07/2027 5080-084 to 086 09/2027 5090-107 to 118 10/2027 51000039 11/2027 51000048 11/2027

Salmonella is "extensively drug resistant" to multiple key antibiotics. This can lead to patients having limited treatment options and increased risk of severe complications.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting. Such symptoms usually develop six to 72 hours after consumption and can last between four and seven days. The elderly, those pregnant, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalisation.

CDA and HSA said there are currently no reported cases in Singapore of extensively drug-resistant salmonella associated with the consumption of the said product.

As salmonellosis is a notifiable disease under the Infectious Diseases Act, the authorities have alerted hospitals and are conducting surveillance with them to monitor for such cases. HSA is also monitoring if there are any local adverse events relating to this issue.

