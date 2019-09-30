Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'

PHOTO: Singapore Press Holdings
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Residents in Bedok North had called the police due to a pungent rotting smell coming from their neighbour's unit.

However, mountains of rubbish had to be carted out of the flat before the police were able to retrieve a decomposing body within it.

On Saturday (Sept 28) night, the body of an elderly man was found in a 12th storey unit at Blk 519, Bedok North Avenue 1. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the spot.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the flat had piles of rubbish that reached the ceiling and gave off a vile and putrid smell.

PHOTO: Singapore Press Holdings

After prying the doors open, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police had to wait for cleaners to clear the rubbish before they could reach the body.

The 68-year-old occupant was believed to have died in the kitchen.

It took the cleaners two hours to remove more than 10 waste containers of trash which ranged from plastic boxes to plastic bags, cardboard boxes, and other broken home appliances.

PHOTO: Singapore Press Holdings

The deceased's neighbour told Lianhe Wanbao that the elderly man would regularly bring trash home.

While the town council would send people to clear some rubbish every week, they were unable to get his response for the past two weeks and found nothing left outside the flat.

The neighbour said that he had already found it weird then, and made a police report that night after he and other residents noticed that a foul smell wafting out from the unit.

The deceased reportedly suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. According to his neighbours, he had rapidly lost weight in the past year, but they did not know what led to his death.

Investigations into the case of unnatural death are underway.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
unnatural death Senior citizens

TRENDING

Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North &#039;trash flat&#039;
Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
Joanne Peh &#039;slightly disappointed&#039; that sex scene in Last Madame didn&#039;t show more
Joanne Peh 'slightly disappointed' that sex scene in Last Madame didn't show more
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites: Competition watchdog
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites: Competition watchdog
24 cafes in Singapore with the very best coffee
24 cafes in Singapore with the very best coffee
Denise Ho attacked with paint at pro-Hong Kong democracy rally in Taiwan
Denise Ho attacked with paint at pro-Hong Kong democracy rally in Taiwan
The most popular Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix on weekends
The most popular Korean dramas to binge-watch on Netflix on weekends
6 girls share one-night stand horror stories
6 girls share one-night stand horror stories
Bangkok enshrouded in toxic air
Bangkok enshrouded in toxic air
Thai model death &#039;scandal&#039; casts spotlight on murky industry
Thai model death 'scandal' casts spotlight on murky industry
Child-like &#039;angel&#039; dolls from Thailand make a comeback in Malaysia
Child-like 'angel' dolls from Thailand make a comeback in Malaysia

LIFESTYLE

7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
I did an &#039;Eat, Pray, Love&#039; trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
I did an 'Eat, Pray, Love' trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Mum&#039;s guilt story: My 3-year-old son weighed 75kg
Mum's guilt story: My 3-year-old son weighed 75kg

Home Works

7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome

SERVICES