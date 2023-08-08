'Like rotting meat': Body of 34-year-old delivery man found in car at Changi after resident notices foul smell

A nondescript white car had been parked near a private housing estate in Upper Changi for a week.

Most of the residents there did not realise anything amiss until one of them noticed a foul smell emitting from the vehicle last week.

The police later found the body of a 34-year-old delivery worker in the driver's seat on Monday (Aug 7), reported Shin Min Daily News.

Zhu, a resident of Apollo Gardens condo at Upper Changi Road, told the Chinese evening daily that he passed by the car on Monday morning and saw a man slumped in his seat.

The vehicle smelt "like rotting meat", said the 71-year-old.

Another resident, a helper, said that she had noticed the strong odour some three to seven days ago, but she did not know where it came from.

"I can't smell it from inside the house. But when I went out, it was like dead rats," the 32-year-old added.

Resident Zhang said that the police removed several items from the car after the tragic discovery such as glass cases and wallets.

The police officers took photos as part of their investigations, said the 72-year-old.

A Shin Min reporter at the scene also observed brown liquid seeping out of the car.

A tow truck later arrived at around 11am to remove the car, he added.

On why residents living nearby did not notice something was wrong, one of them said that free parking is available for non-residents and those working at the nearby Singapore Expo.

This means that the residents do not usually pay attention to the vehicles there, he said.

Questions remain unanswered

The family members of the deceased had gone to the mortuary on Tuesday (Aug 8) to claim his body, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The deceased was a food delivery worker.

His sister, who gave her name as Maria, said that the whole family was shocked by her brother's sudden death.

The woman said that her brother lived with his parents and occasionally at his friend's place, and that she had not heard from him for a week.

"We didn't think too much about it, but we didn't expect this to happen," added Maria. "We don't know why he was [found dead] there. We won't know until the police investigations are complete."

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death along Sunbird Road on Monday at about 7.45am.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play," the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'I haven't seen her for a week': Elderly woman found dead in Holland Drive flat after neighbour notices foul smell

chingshijie@asiaone.com