Roundabout in Whampoa Drive to get facelift to become more visible after public feedback: LTA

The roundabout was installed in Whampoa Drive last month as part of the Silver Zone programme implemented in the area.
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Toh Ting Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Drivers in the Whampoa area will soon be able to better spot a new roundabout in the area, with the structure receiving a facelift just one month after it was built.

The previously green central island of the roundabout would be painted in bright yellow, and reflective studs will be placed around it to make it more visible to motorists, among other changes.

Works have started and are expected to be completed end of this month. A lane will be partially closed to facilitate the enhancements.

The roundabout was installed in Whampoa Drive last month as part of the Silver Zone programme implemented in the area. Such zones are designed to lower vehicle speeds and make it safer for elderly pedestrians to cross the road.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao, the roundabout is believed to be the smallest in Singapore.

The feature is designed in such a way that larger vehicles such as buses can mount part of the central island when necessary, thus giving them extra turning room.

In response to queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (June 21) the roundabout aimed to address prevailing traffic issues in that area, which included speeding and illegal u-turning by motorists.

LTA said: "We have observed motorists are generally able to navigate the roundabout safely.

"However, we have received suggestions from the public to enhance the roundabout's visibility, and will be undertaking a series of measures in this regard."

There are currently signs in place in both directions along Whampoa Drive to alert motorists as they approach the roundabout.

Chevron road markings are painted around the central island to help drivers distinguish the roundabout from the road. There are also arrow markings within the roundabout to indicate the flow of traffic.

But as part of efforts to make it more visible, the LTA will paint the central island of the roundabout in bright yellow, and its perimeter with black and white markings.

Reflective studs will be placed around the perimeter as an additional visual cue, particularly for motorists using the roundabout at night.

The authority will also put up a curve alignment marker sign, which features a black arrow on a reflective yellow background, within the central island to help further help guide motorists.

LTA also plans to erect reflective poles before a nearby taxi stand in front of Whampoa Makan Place, to help motorists better differentiate between a waiting taxi and a vehicle exiting the roundabout.

According to Wanbao, the taxi stand's location meant that vehicles would be blocked from leaving the roundabout whenever two or more taxis stop at the taxi stand.

LTA said on Friday it would study if it is feasible to shift the taxi stand further away from the roundabout to help ease traffic flow.

It will also continue to study the traffic situation in the area after the enhancements.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

traffic LTA (Land Transport Authority)
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him
Malaysia gay sex video: Haziq dares Minister Azmin to sue him
Challenger offers assurance warranty and money-back guarantee for Huawei devices
Challenger offers assurance warranty and money-back guarantee for Huawei devices
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
This Week In Tech: Metalhead coders, Facebook goes crypto, Huawei’s growing pains
This Week In Tech: Metalhead coders, Facebook goes crypto, Huawei’s growing pains
2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died
2 Chinese nationals injured in Jurong fire in stable condition; arrangements made for worker who died
UOB banking customers hit by near 2-hour service outage affecting ATMs, mobile app
UOB banking customers hit by near 2-hour service outage affecting ATMs, mobile app
Julie Tan finds fengshui master&#039;s prediction on marrying late &#039;comforting&#039;
Julie Tan finds fengshui master's prediction on marrying late 'comforting'
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
5-year-old girl electrocuted by decorations at Beijing mall
King&#039;s humility at KFC outlet impresses Malaysians
King's humility at KFC outlet impresses Malaysians
3.4m-long crocodile caught after sighting in Sungei Kadut drain
3.4m-long crocodile caught after sighting in Sungei Kadut drain

LIFESTYLE

How this single mum in Singapore fought breast cancer twice
How this single mum in Singapore fought breast cancer twice
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
13 alternative cinemas and places to watch movies in Singapore
Men in beauty: Meet the co-founder behind the world&#039;s first Peranakan skincare line
Men in beauty: Meet the co-founder behind the world's first Peranakan skincare line
Travel eco-friendly by visiting these green resorts
Travel eco-friendly by visiting these green resorts

Home Works

8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV&#039;s Fried Rice Paradise
From Broadway Beng to villain: Sebastian Tan is now old enough to play a dad in TV's Fried Rice Paradise
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her

SERVICES