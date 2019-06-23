Roundabout in Whampoa Drive to get facelift to become more visible after public feedback: LTA

The roundabout was installed in Whampoa Drive last month as part of the Silver Zone programme implemented in the area.

SINGAPORE - Drivers in the Whampoa area will soon be able to better spot a new roundabout in the area, with the structure receiving a facelift just one month after it was built.

The previously green central island of the roundabout would be painted in bright yellow, and reflective studs will be placed around it to make it more visible to motorists, among other changes.

Works have started and are expected to be completed end of this month. A lane will be partially closed to facilitate the enhancements.

The roundabout was installed in Whampoa Drive last month as part of the Silver Zone programme implemented in the area. Such zones are designed to lower vehicle speeds and make it safer for elderly pedestrians to cross the road.

According to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao, the roundabout is believed to be the smallest in Singapore.

The feature is designed in such a way that larger vehicles such as buses can mount part of the central island when necessary, thus giving them extra turning room.