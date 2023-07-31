Royal Caribbean cruise passenger falls overboard in Singapore Strait

SINGAPORE – A search operation is ongoing after a passenger onboard a cruise ship on its way to Singapore fell into the sea.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Monday night that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified about the incident at about 7.50am.

The passenger was on board the Cyprus-flagged Spectrum of the Seas, and had fallen overboard in the Singapore Strait.

“MRCC Singapore is coordinating the search and immediately issued navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report any sightings to MRCC Singapore,” said the statement.

It added that the vessel is currently berthed in Singapore and is helping with investigations.

According to cruise tracking website Cruise Mapper, Spectrum of the Seas is the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship belonging to the Quantum-Ultra class, being a larger, upgraded version of the Quantum-class.

It has 2,137 staterooms and can cater for up to 4,819 passengers, with 16 decks, 18 dining options, four swimming pools and 10 outdoor jacuzzis.

The Straits Times has contacted MPA and Royal Caribbean for more information.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.