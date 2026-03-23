Royal Secret Wellness spa closure: Consumers lost over $1 million, says Case

Customers of Royal Secrets Wellness, which shut down on Feb 28, have lost more than $1 million, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said on Monday (March 23).

The company, located in Winsland House at Killiney Road in Orchard, announced its closure in a Facebook post on Feb 28.

It operated for nearly 30 years.

Case president Melvin Yong said on Monday that the association is "deeply concerned" about the large losses suffered by consumers due to the closure, adding that Case has received 137 complaints with losses amounting to over $1,045,000.

"Over 50 per cent of consumers affected were above the age of 46 years old. The average size of losses was $6,000, with the largest loss recorded as approximately $50,000," he said.

The association also noted claims that the spa may have continued collecting substantial prepayments from consumers despite being aware of its impending closure.

"These concerns have been highlighted to the relevant authorities for investigation," the association said.

Yong also reiterated the association's advice for consumers to only purchase packages from CaseTrust accredited entities that protect prepayments via insurance.

Service credits

In a recent update, Royal Secrets Wellness said it is working with members of the wellness industry who have stepped forward to offer complimentary treatments or service credits to those who have unused packages.

Shin Min Daily News reported on March 7 that customers had purchased packages ranging from $3,000 to $5,000.

The Chinese publication also reported that the value of unfulfilled packages among customers exceeded $200,000.

It quoted a 51-year-old female customer, surnamed Su, as saying that she has about $50,000 worth of unused packages and that she is upset with how the spa handled the closure.

According to Su, her outstanding packages have been forfeited.

Mandatory cooling-off period for prepayment

Case has called on the Government to introduce a mandatory cooling-off period for all businesses that collect significant prepayments.

"This will give consumers time to reconsider their purchases, reduce pressure sales tactics, and strengthen safeguards for consumers," Yong said at the association's 55th anniversary and partners' appreciation dinner on March 15.

Providing an update on the Consumer Protection Review Panel convened in 2025, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said at the same event that the panel will be launching a public consultation on Monday to seek feedback and suggestions from the public and industry.

She encouraged consumers and businesses to share their views to help shape policies that can better protect consumers while facilitating enterprise.

The panel is due to submit its report and recommendations later this year.

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editor@asiaone.com