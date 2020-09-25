'Ruffian' harasses Ang Mo Kio supermart for years despite multiple police reports

Dealing with difficult customers is just one of the cons of working in the service industry. Unfortunately, staff at one Ang Mo Kio supermart are at their wits' end after numerous visits from a repeat offender, says the store's boss.

The man, who has allegedly harassed staff at Angel Supermart for years, was arrested on Thursday (Sept 24) for criminal trespass, police confirmed.

The 54-year-old, who had been banned from the store previously, entered the store that day without wearing a face mask and spewed vulgarities at employees.

It's far from the first time the man had caused trouble at the store, Daniel Tan, the owner of the store, shared on Facebook.

Tagging the police in his post, Tan, 40, wrote that he was "starting to lose count" of the number of times he had called them for assistance.

"When can our staff get protection from ruffians like this?" He questioned, detailing how the man had previously threatened the store's employees and even waited for them outside the store to "settle scores".

The man's behaviour has resulted in his staff being afraid to report to work. Some have quit in fear, Tan said.

"Does somebody have to get assaulted or lose his life before something is done?"

His post included surveillance footage showing the man entering the store on Thursday evening and confronting the employees on duty.

When a male staff member told him he was "not welcome", the man grew incensed and spouted a string of vulgarities.

He also called one employee a "Chinaman" and another a "Philippine b******".

Police investigations are ongoing.

For criminal trespass, offenders could face up to three months' imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com