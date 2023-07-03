In a rush? Bus captain to be disciplined for turning right from wrong lane in Ang Mo Kio

SBS Transit is taking disciplinary action against one of their bus captains after he was caught on video turning right from the wrong lane in Ang Mo Kio.

Stomp was alerted to the video posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

According to the time stamp on the video, the incident happened on June 21 at 6.33pm.

In the footage, bus service 162 is seen in the right-turn-only lane but later changes lanes and turns right from the second lane which is for vehicles going straight.

Netizens slammed the bus captain for his actions and said he probably did so because he was 'rushing'.

The video has since garnered over 35,000 views.

In response to a Stomp query, Mrs Grace Wu, SBS Transit's spokesperson, said: "We do not condone the driving behaviour of this bus captain and are taking disciplinary action against him."

In a similar incident, another bus was caught on video running a red light in Choa Chu Kang on June 20. SMRT is taking disciplinary action against the bus captain.

