Rushing to cross borders? Woman falls from moving train at Woodlands Train Checkpoint

We've heard of jumping the gun, but how about jumping from a train?

One woman tried the latter — with disastrous results.

She tried to jump from a train that was pulling into Woodlands Train Checkpoint on Wednesday (July 5) morning, and ended up getting injured.

Facebook user Erene Hew was taking the train at 5.30am to Singapore for work when she saw the woman make the attempt.

"The woman wanted to alight from the train as early as possible, so even before the train came to a full stop, she jumped from the exit," Hew recalled.

"She lost her footing, fell through the gap (between the platform and train) and landed on the tracks. She was wedged in there."

This woman is likely one of many who want to get to the checkpoint's electronic gates as quickly as they can, so they try their best to stand close to the train's entrance and exit, Hew suggested.

"Luckily, the train was already slowing down as it approached the station and the woman was relatively thin, so a few good Samaritans and station workers were able to help pull her out."

[[nid:634894]]

A spokesperson for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) shared with Lianhe Zaobao that an immigration officer had noticed the incident that day and immediately stepped forward to provide assistance.

With the help of several other passengers, they managed to quickly pull the woman onto the platform.

"The woman suffered injuries to her knees and left elbow and was taken to the hospital while conscious," the spokesperson said.

ICA has observed some passengers stepping off trains after opening carriage doors while the trains are still in motion, the spokesperson added.

As the doors of these train compartments can be opened from the inside, ICA intends to ask train operator Malayan Railways Limited (KTM) to improve on safety measures.

"We hope to use this opportunity to remind passengers that, for their own safety, please do not alight until the train has come to a complete stop."

[[nid:629060]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com