S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak

Facebook/MisshopperBoutique
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

The S-hook lady is back, but this time, she's not hawking her wares.

Lerine Yeo is here to get real about the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. In two Facebook live-streams last week, she reenacted several scenarios of some kiasi (afraid to die) Singaporeans reacting to the epidemic.

While she may be making netizens laugh with her antics, the observations she made in the videos are surprisingly on point, and several of the solutions she suggested are useful.

As usual, the 32-year-old dished out her brand of humour in a mishmash of English, Mandarin, Hokkein, as well as a sprinkling of Malay in online chats with followers that lasted six hours in total.

TL;DW? Here are some highlights. 

While some people may think that wearing surgical masks helps protect them from the virus, she pointed out that not washing your hands and touching your face actually increases your risk of getting infected.

"If you're suay (unlucky), you'll get the virus by touching contaminated surfaces," Yeo said. To minimise contact, use disposable chopsticks to press the lift's buttons instead, she suggested.

来聊天~

Posted by Misshopper Boutique on Thursday, February 6, 2020

Reusing surgical masks may not be the best idea, Yeo added.

With the items in hot demand, she saw an auntie hanging her used mask out in the sun to disinfect them for use a second time. Doing so, however, may get the mask contaminated by bird droppings or water dripping from neighbour's wet laundry.

Yeo also asked: "You can't be spraying every single surface everywhere you go, right?"

Although some folks may have gotten their hands on all the disinfectants they can buy, the spread of the virus is inevitable. Your best bet to ward off the virus, she said, is still washing your hands with soap and water.

"If you think your cough and sore throat are symptoms of coronavirus infection, it's more likely you got sick from binging on 'heaty' Chinese New Year goodies," Yeo added.

Of course, she had to comment on the panic-buying of groceries in the supermarkets last week.

Instead of digging into canned food or snacks — which are not as nutritious — eating fruits and veggies will help boost your immunity during this period, Yeo reasoned.

"You can have a lot of groceries stacked up at home, but won't you get sian (tired of) eating the same thing every day?"

lamminlee@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
Social media Wuhan virus coronavirus



