'Sad day for Singapore': George Goh rejects 'shocking' decision to disqualify him from PE2023

When the Elections Department (ELD) announced on Friday (Aug 18) the presidential hopefuls who qualified as candidates for the election, George Goh was excluded from the list.

The 63-year-old entrepreneur, who announced his presidential bid in June, has said that the Presidential Elections Committee's (PEC) rejection of his application for the certificate of eligibility was "shocking".

"Aug 18, remember this day. It's a sad day not just for me, but for Singapore," said Goh to reporters at his bungalow home in the Holland Road area.

His wife and four children were also present at the press conference, whose solemn faces mirrored the pouring rain outside.

On Aug 4, Harvey Norman Ossia founder Goh said that he is a "serious candidate", pointing to his group of five companies with a combined shareholders' equity of more than $1.5 billion over three years.

But in the press statement on Friday, Goh said that the PEC had rejected his "argument" that his experience in these companies was equivalent to that of a CEO running a single company.

"[They] took a very narrow interpretation of the requirements without explaining the rationale behind its decision," he said, adding that he "cannot accept PEC's reason".

'This decision has deprived Singaporeans of a wider choice'

Elaborating more in the press conference, Goh said that before today's "shocking news", he was confident of meeting the criteria to run for president.

So much that he even prepared hundreds of campaign materials - from flags, banners and posters.

Goh also claimed he had advisors in the "establishment" to review his documents that he submitted to ELD when applying for the certificate of eligibility.

They consisted of a former member of the Attorney-General's Chambers, a judge and a professor with knowledge on the constitution, he added.

The defiant Goh said: "These are top people in Singapore. Are you saying that they are all wrong? Cannot be.

"This decision has deprived Singaporeans of a wider choice to select who the next president will be."

While his bid for president has come to an end, Goh said that he has no regrets putting his name in the hat.

He said: "I have made history in Singapore as an individual [from the] private sector and an independent candidate. So, I think this is the first step.

"The torch will [be] carried to the next person… More private sector people will come forward [to run for president now], because they have seen what George has done.

"If we don't stand up, you must think about your children... The independent candidate, please come forward stronger, don't show our weakness. If we show our weakness, that means our democracy (has) failed."

With Goh out of the running, the presidential election will be a three-cornered fight between former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former GIC Chief Investment Officer Ng Kok Song and former chief executive officer of NTUC Income Tan Kin Lian.

He declined to share who he will now support, adding that he "does not know" them too well.

When asked if he'll contest the next presidential election, George Goh said he has not decided yet.

"I just got the most shocking news for Singapore and Singaporeans. And for me, I'll need some time to think about the next six years, I'll spend some time to overcome this current situation," he said.

chingshijie@asiaone.com