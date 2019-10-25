SAF captain charged over death of NSF Liu Kai; 5 others charged with leaking photos of incident

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer was charged on Friday (Oct 25) in relation to the death last year of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Liu Kai, who was driving a Land Rover commanded by him.

Regular serviceman Ong Lin Jie, 28, a captain, was charged with doing a rash act causing death.

Court documents say he had allegedly failed to keep a safety distance of 30m between the Land Rover and a Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle, which had reversed and mounted the driver's side of the Land Rover during a training exercise at Murai Urban Training Facility on Nov 3.

Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu, 22, a transport operator from SAF's Transport Hub West, died after the Land Rover he was driving was mounted by the Bionix despite repeated commands by the rear guide to stop the Bionix.

If convicted, Ong could be jailed for up to five years or fined, or both.

Five others were charged over the wrongful communication of official information under section 5(1) of the Official Secrets Act.

Two of them, Muhammad Arif Azman and Mohamad Haikal Mohamad Zainal Abiddin - who were doing their national service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and were at the scene - took photographs of the incident and disseminated them via WhatsApp.