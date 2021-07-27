SAF commander in hot water after speaking to NSFs without a mask on at Pasir Ris

He pulled his mask under his chin as he spoke but didn't notice that he was being filmed.

On Monday (July 26) afternoon, a video of a SAF commander addressing a group of full-time National Servicemen (NSF) around Pasir Ris MRT station was shared on social media.

He was maskless throughout the 24-second clip filmed and uploaded by Facebook user Ivan Ho. Within a day, the post went viral with 36,000 views and 1,300 shares.

Ho said that he was waiting for a friend at Pasir Ris MRT station at around 11.40 am when he noticed a man not wearing a mask as he was speaking to a platoon of NSF soldiers sitting on the pavement.

The man had a drink in hand and "spent about half an hour talking without a mask on," Ho said.

"I decided to approach his colleague to ask if he can mask up, and not be a bad example to the younger ones."

Upon hearing this, the man allegedly confronted Ho and uttered expletives at him.

SAF commander did not comply with SMM: Mindef

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) issued a statement on the incident on Tuesday (July 27), saying that the Singapore Armed Forces have completed investigations.

Mindef confirmed that the man is an SAF commander and that he did not comply with Safe Management Measures (SMMs) while addressing Basic Military Training recruits.

He will be disciplinarily dealt with.

"SMMs are critical to ensure the safe conduct of the SAF’s training and operations, and our commanders are expected to set a positive example as well as enforce those rules to protect themselves and their trainees," Mindef added.

