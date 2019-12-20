SAF full-time serviceman suffers cervical spine injury during parachute training in Taiwan, now in stable condition

PHOTO: The Straits Times
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time National Serviceman, Private Joshua Quek Shou Jie, 21, sustained a cervical spine injury on Wednesday (Dec 18) during unilateral parachute training conducted in Taiwan.

Pte Quek was immediately evacuated to the nearest tertiary hospital, where he underwent surgery on Thursday morning, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

Mindef said that his surgery proceeded without complications and his condition is currently stable.

Pte Quek is being monitored in the intensive care unit in a Taiwan hospital and further treatment to stabilise the cervical spine injury is planned.

An orthopaedic specialist from Singapore has been flown in to help coordinate medical care.

Mindef said Pte Quek's family was also flown in to visit him at the hospital. Both parents have spoken with him, and he is conscious and lucid, Mindef said.

"The family has asked that their privacy be respected while Pte Quek undergoes further treatment for his recovery. The Ministry of Defence and the SAF will continue to render full support and assistance to the family," Mindef said.

"The SAF is investigating the incident, and has suspended this training, pending the outcome of investigations," Mindef said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) Accidents

TRENDING

Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train - but it&#039;s just a cosplayer
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
5 places you can experience snow in Singapore (for free) this Christmas
Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
Tourists love them, locals can&#039;t live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
Tourists love them, locals can't live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES