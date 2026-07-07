About 85% of SAF NSF transport operators attained civilian driving licence over past 3 years: Chan Chun Sing

Over the past three years, about 85 per cent of full-time national servicemen (NSFs) transport operators attained their civilian driving licence, said Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (July 7).

Chan, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services, was replying to a parliamentary question by Workers' Party MP Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC), who asked for the number of NSFs who get civilian driving licences through NS annually.

The first-term MP also asked if the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) would consider extending driver training and civilian licensing to NSFs in vocations with periods of low operational activity, and whether those who pass their Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) driving test can convert their qualification on the same probationary terms as new civilian drivers, in lieu of the mileage requirement tied to licence conversion.

In his reply, the defence minister reiterated that NSFs' priority must be their military duties and operational training so as to meet the SAF's operational requirements.

Turning to the question on conversion, Chan explained that SAF's transport operators are required to undergo extensive and rigorous driving training.

This is to ensure proficiency in handling a wide range of military vehicles across varied terrains and operating conditions.

However, the minister also pointed out that the requirements and operating environments for military vehicles differ from general motoring on public roads.

The conversion criteria for a civilian driving licence , which includes fulfilling the requisite driving mileage, good disciplinary records and safety standards, is therefore necessary, Chan said.

In reply to media queries in 2018, Mindef said the mileage for NSF transport operators to convert to a civilian driving licence is 4,000km.

This mileage requirement, coupled with continuous training and coaching, was assessed by SAF to be sufficient to inculcate safe driving habits in transport operators and for them to be competent drivers, Mindef added in its reply then.

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