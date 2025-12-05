SAF recruits on route march at East Coast Park bring festive cheer to parkgoers

A group of Singapore Armed Forces (BMT) recruits on their 24km-long route march brought early festive cheer to parkgoers at East Coast Park (ECP).

On Thursday (Dec 4), TikTok user iwchickenwings shared a video of her wholesome encounter with the recruits during a Christmas gathering.

In the video, the user and her group were singing along to "Jingle Bells" when the passing recruits joined them for a singalong, instead of the usual SAF route march songs.

A second platoon following them later took it a notch higher by joining in to sing "Happy Birthday".

But the wholesome exchanges did not end there.

After the video was posted, one soldier came across the post and asked if this was where they "started a happy chain (of songs)".

Soon after, others from the route march that night also joined the comment wall to identify themselves.

"We were marching yesterday when you guys were celebrating. Anyway, hope you guys enjoyed [it]", one of the recruits said.

Another added: "Our sergeants encouraged us to join in."

Other TikTok users also left encouraging comments with one saying the soldiers were "sporting" to sing a birthday song for them even when they must have been tired.

At the time of this article's publication, the video has received over 200,000 views.

The 24km-long route march, also known as the victory march, is a rite of passage for all recruits in the SAF.

It is considered a capstone of recruits' training - symbolising their completion of basic military training.

The SAF have been conducting the 24km route march for recruits on mainland Singapore since 2010.

They have become a familiar sight marching at East Coast Park (ECP), along Nicoll Highway, and even the heartlands such as Our Tampines Hub.

Before the Marina Bay floating platform was closed for construction works for the upcoming NS Square, these recruits marched from Changi to Marina Bay.

This is the reverse of the march of defeat by prisoners of war during World War Two, when they walked from Nicoll Highway to Changi, according to SAF magazine Pioneer.

It is a stark reminder for recruits of why they need to defend Singapore.

